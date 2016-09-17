Parolee nabbed on pot trafficking charge thanks to seatbelt violation

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Detective Zachary England reportedly spotted John Rufus “Bo” Cupp III pull out of the Liberty Market on Main Street in a 1993 Mercury shortly before 1 p.m.

Cupp’s passenger, Regina Mae Crawford, was spotted not wearing a seatbelt, and a traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of McKinney and Hillcrest.

Crawford was given a verbal warning about the seatbelt, and Cupp was asked for consent to search his vehicle.

Cupp then allegedly admitted he had approximately a half-once of marijuana in his pocket.

Cupp, 58, 331 W. Broadway Ave., Rogersville, is on parole until 2021 stemming from a 1989 Hawkins County conviction for cocaine trafficking and a gun charge.

As a condition of his parole, Cupp signed a waiver giving police the right to search his residence.

That search allegedly resulted in deputies seizing three more baggies of marijuana weighing a total of three ounces as well as three sets of metal scales and various plastic baggies.

“John stated to officers that he did sell some marijuana and pills,” England wrote in his report. “Regina advised that she had been smoking marijuana from John.”

Cupp was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are housed or sold, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Thursday, Cupp remained held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set.

Crawford, 49, 995 Grassy Creek Road, Rogersville, was charged with simple possession of marijuana for a joint that was allegedly located in her purse.

She admitted to having knowledge of the drugs in the residence and also admitted to having access to it at all times.

Crawford pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court Wednesday and was sentenced to two days in jail.