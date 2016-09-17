Kingsport man facing federal gun, child porn charges

Gregg Paul Smith was indicted in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Sept. 13, charged in a four-count indictment. The charges include receipt and possession of child pornography, possession of stolen firearms and the stealing of firearms.

Smith faces five to 20 years in prison on the child porn charges and up to 10 years in prison on each of the firearms charges.

According to the indictment, Smith received images of child pornography on his personal computer at his home over a nearly 18-year period, from October 1998 until June 2016. No information on the number or type of images was included in the indictment.

As for the weapons charges, prosecutors claim Smith stole and was in possession of nine firearms he unlawfully took from a local gun store, where he previously worked.

The firearms include two Springfield Armory pistols (.45 and 9mm), a model 17 Glock, two Smith & Wesson revolvers and four rifles.

A court date for Smith has not been scheduled.