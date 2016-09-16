Norton man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor

Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp said Christopher Keith Kiser, 25, entered the guilty plea before Circuit Judge John C. Kilgore. Slemp said Kiser pleaded guilty without a plea agreement, thus the judge will determine his incarceration period. Kiser faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Slemp said the plea comes one week before the case was scheduled to go to trial. Slemp said had the case gone to trial, prosecutors were prepared to present evidence that on or about Feb. 6 of this year, Kiser began communicating via the Internet with a 12-year old girl, and the communication included solicitations and images of his private parts.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Newberry assisted Slemp's prosecution of the case. Slemp said the case underlines the dangers to children lurking on the Internet.

"The Internet is an amazing tool that allows us to keep in touch, communicate information and ideas across the globe, and expand our knowledge. Yet, the Internet and social media also can be a danger to young people," he said.

"This case is an example of how easily children can be exposed to explicit images by online predators. We hope the court sends a clear message with this case to those who would try to use the Internet to prey on innocent children, and we hope that it will remind parents of the need for tools to prevent that from happening here in Wise County."

Slemp expressed his appreciation for law enforcement for protecting children from abuse and neglect.

"We want to thank the efforts of the Norton City Police Department, the (University of Virginia's College at Wise) Campus Police, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their assistance in this case," he said.

Kiser's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.