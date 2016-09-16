Hawkins man injured defending rooster from dog attack

Eric Stine, who resides on Chestnut Street just north of Carters Valley Road near Church Hill, told HCSO Cpl. Sam Wilhoit Wednesday that he heard a noise outside shortly before 8 p.m. and went outside to check.

“Mr. Stine stated that he noticed chicken feathers and knew that something had attacked his chickens,” Wilhoit stated in his report. “Mr. Stine stated that while looking for the rooster, he noticed a medium-sized yellow dog had his rooster pinned to the ground.”

Stine told Wilhoit he was able to get the dog off of his rooster, but he sustained several bites and scratches in the process. Stine refused medical treatment.

The “fighting rooster” was listed as being valued at $150.

Wilhoit said the rooster was alive but hurt when he left Stine’s residence Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson noted Thursday that cockfighting is illegal, but it is not illegal to own a “fighting rooster.”