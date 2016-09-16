Escaped pet pig leads Rogersville police on 2 hour and 25 minute chase

The pig had actually escaped from his home on Reno Street the night before and was hanging around a neighbor's yard.

At 8:23 a.m. Wednesday morning some street department workers and police officers including Chris Funk resumed the chase

They didn't know what they were getting into.

“George Henry and Mark Cook spent a long time trying to catch it the night before,” Funk said. “Then they had the street department set up a large live-trap for it, but they were unable to bait it into the trap. Then we got a call Wednesday morning that it was in a neighbor's yard, and we went up there, and the chase was on.”

It quickly became apparent that the pig was fast, intelligent and didn't want to be captured.

The pig was enamored by a neighbor's Boston Terrier which was brought out on a leash to lure the pig in.

“That's as close as we got to it,” Funk said. “It would get curious and come down and sniff at the dog. Then we'd get close enough to where we could almost get it, and it would take off. We tried to lure it with food. It would stop and eat, but when we got too close it took off again.”

The pig didn't stray very far from home. It just led officers around in circles in the same neighborhood.

An App on Funk's phone that indicates how far he's walked said he'd traveled right at six miles during the pig chase.

“A lot of it was belly crawling under the trees,” he said. “He'd stop under the trees to rest, and we didn't want him to rest, so I'd belly crawl under the tree to run him out of there. I ended up having to go home and change. I destroyed a uniform. Pants and a shirt.”

Fire Chief David Jackson entered the chase after retrieving a dip net from his fishing boat to try on the pig.

Eventually local vet Dr. John Slaughter brought in a portable pen that they used to corral the pig.

Once they had the pig trapped in the pen Jackson used his net to get it into the cage around 10:48 a.m.

“That little devil was like a pinball,” Jackson said. “He had more moves than you could imagine.”

Jackson added, “It got to the point at times he'd lay down and rest, and we'd sit down and rest. The we'd get back up and go at it again. I almost had him in the net two or three times, but those little devils are smart. I caught him coming around the corner of a building and he hit the edge of the net and went part of the way in. The next time he came around the corner he was three feet up the bank. He remembered.”

Upon being captured the pig was relocated by his owners to a farm out in the county.