Drug suspect roundup focuses on Lee County

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said he was working closely with Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney Fuller Cridlin and Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons, along with other local law enforcement agencies across Southwest Virginia, to bring suspected drug offenders to justice.

The latest arrests stem from an extensive investigation by the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force involving illegal drug activity across the region, Slemp said Friday.

Slemp said several law enforcement agencies combined forces to arrest more than 35 individuals recently indicted by a Lee County grand jury and a multi-jurisdictional grand jury empaneled at Wise.

Of those sought Friday, Slemp said seven were indicted by the multi-jurisdictional grand jury, leading to 29 counts of drug law violations, mostly for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Slemp serves as special counsel to the multi-jurisdictional grand jury empaneled at Wise for the counties of Wise, Dickenson, Scott and Lee, and the city of Norton. In Virginia, such special grand juries are used primarily to investigate drug law violations that may have occurred in many different localities and court jurisdictions in the state.

“The illegal manufacture, sale and distribution of narcotics is a problem across Southwest Virginia,” Slemp said. “These substances are killing our communities and poisoning our future. Drug dealers don’t stop at the county line. We won’t stop there, either. That’s why we are more diligent than ever in fighting this drug epidemic, working together across county lines.”

Cridlin said Friday’s roundup is resulting in the arrests of 34 individuals on 78 counts for a variety of drug charges, including possession, distribution and manufacturing charges, with the offenses committed over a 17-month period in Lee County.

Cridlin said illicit drug charges include possession and distribution of oxycodone and hydrocodone, “harmful and highly addictive” meth and synthetic cannabinoids.

He said several of the cases also involve the illegal possession or distribution of Suboxone and Subutex, “substances that are routinely dispensed to individuals by physicians and other health care providers to treat opioid addiction. It is very troubling to me how easily these drugs are obtained from medical practitioners and then readily resold for profit.”

The lengthy investigation was conducted by Lee and Wise County law enforcement personnel, Cridlin added, as well as the Virginia State Police, Lee and Wise sheriff’s offices, the region’s DTF and police officers from Jonesville and Pennington Gap.

“It has been a pleasure working with all the various agencies and personnel involved in this investigation, including Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp,” Cridlin said. “I look forward to aggressively prosecuting these cases and continuing to fight the drug epidemic that is killing our community.”