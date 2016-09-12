Woman killed in Stone Drive crash

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. A 2004 Nissan Murano was eastbound on West Stone Drive and approaching the intersection of Clinchfield Street. The SUV was driven by Derek Carlos Williams, 29, and occupied by front-seat passenger Sammie Jo Williams, 30.

Neither adult was wearing a seat belt, according to police, though a 3-month-old was properly restrained in a back seat.

A 1999 Audi A6 four-door sedan, driven by a 17-year-old female, was westbound on West Stone Drive at the intersection with Clinchfield Street. She reportedly attempted to turn onto Clinchfield from the left turn lane, passing through a red light. Her alleged failure to yield the right of way to the Williams vehicle led her to turning into their path and spurred the collision.

The teen driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, as did Derek Carlos Williams and the 3-month-old child. Sammie Williams, of Gate City, sustained life-threatening injuries and died early Monday morning at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Kingsport police report that the crash in under investigation with charges pending.

The KPD also stressed the importance of wearing seat belts, noting that they "make a significant difference in a motorist being seriously injured or killed in a crash versus literally walking away from the crash with minor injuries or completely unscathed."