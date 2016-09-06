Norton man gets seven years for drunken clash with cop

Wise County Circuit Court Judge Chadwick S. Dotson suspended eight years of 22-year-old Erik James Silcox’s 15-year term conditioned on successful completion of six years supervised probation following his release.

In June, Silcox entered an Alford rule plea to attempted capital murder and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny, breaking and entering, public intoxication, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

An Alford plea has the effect of a guilty plea, an acknowledgement the state has evidence against a defendant likely to lead to a conviction in court. Silcox faced a maximum life sentence on all charges.

On Aug. 16 of last year, authorities said, Silcox broke into a relative’s home, where he stole a handgun, cash and a box of ammunition.

Later that same evening, Norton police responded to a report of an intoxicated person walking along U.S. Route 58-A near the Virginia-Kentucky Shopping Center. Norton Police Department Sgt. J.R. McReynolds found Silcox on the side the highway and, upon being approached by McReynolds, authorities said Silcox drew the stolen revolver from his trousers and attempted to point it at the officer.

McReynolds was able to respond quickly enough to grab the weapon, and during the struggle said Silcox attempted to pull the trigger. McReynolds said he kept enough pressure on the cylinder of the revolver to keep it from being fired.

“It was only upon the quick action and sound judgement of Sgt. McReynolds that the weapon was not discharged and that no one was severely injured. In this case, Mr. Silcox escalated a situation without regard for the life of the officer or himself,” Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said Tuesday.

“In this day and time, officers face real and constant dangers every day while trying to protect the public. This is just one example of what all officers must face in the line of duty when dealing with individuals who have no regard for the law. we hope this case sends the message that any effort to harm a law enforcement officer will be met with severe repercussions.”