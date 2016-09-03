Orebank crash leaves pedestrian, driver with serious injuries

According to a Kingsport Police Department news release, at approximately 7 p.m., Central Dispatch was notified of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5000 block of Orebank Road. Officers of the KPD Patrol Division responded. Due to the serious nature of the injuries to those involved, crash reconstructionists from the KPD Traffic Unit were called to the scene, with their investigation revealing the following:

Shari K. Rajoo, 45, Kingsport, was walking along a sidewalk that runs parallel to the roadway. She was accompanied by several family members; however, she was walking slightly behind the rest of the group.

Meanwhile, a 1995 Ford Ranger pickup, driven by James Richard Smith, 31, Kingsport, was westbound in the same block of Orebank Road, negotiating a curve to the right. Smith failed to keep the truck in the proper lane, allowing it to cross the center line and run off the left side of the roadway. He swerved back onto the road surface, but in doing so overcorrected, putting the truck into an unrecoverable spin.

The pickup ran off the left side of the road a second time and crossed the sidewalk, striking Rajoo. The vehicle then crashed through a wooden fence and finally came to a rest in an adjacent grassy field.

Both Rajoo and Smith sustained serious, incapacitating injuries and were rushed to Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center by Sullivan County EMS.

The incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Unit with charges pending. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.