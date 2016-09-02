Va.-Ky. border crackdown nets 4 DUI's

POUND — The Virginia State Police, Kentucky State Police, Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Letcher County, Ky., Sheriff’s Office kicked off September and Labor Day weekend Thursday with a Drive to Save Lives traffic safety operation at the Virginia-Kentucky border near Pound in Wise County and Jenkins, Ky. The joint enforcement effort from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. resulted in a total of 66 summonses and arrests of four drivers for driving under the influence. The 66 summonses ranged from speeding to seatbelt violations to unsafe equipment.