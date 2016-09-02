Tennessee and Virginia troopers offer tips on staying safe on area roadways this holiday weekend

“Troopers will be out in force working tirelessly across the state to ensure the summer period comes to a safe close,” said THP Colonel Tracy Trott. “Our high-visibility enforcement effort which includes saturation patrols, bar and tavern checks and sobriety checkpoints, will help remove impaired drivers from Tennessee roadways. Our goal is to remove unsafe motorists from the roadway before they injure or kill themselves or an innocent person.”

“The ultimate goal is to save lives on Tennessee roadways,” Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David Purkey said. “We will not tolerate reckless drivers, distracted drivers, or driving under the influence. It is critical that motorists obey the traffic laws to ensure a safe arrival. It’s important to always choose a designated driver or car service if you plan to drink.”

During the 2015 Labor Day holiday, 14 people were killed in 14 fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways. Alcohol was involved in six of the fatalities, and 55.6 percent of vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seatbelts resulting in nine unrestrained fatalities.

Distracted driving, DUI and seatbelts are just three of the categories that THP has focused on throughout the year especially during the holidays. THP will target high traffic crash and fatality areas during the Labor Day weekend.

In 2015, THP made 5,260 DUI arrests from January to August. In 2016, THP made 5,735 DUI Arrests during the same dates. That's a 9.03 percent increase since 2015.

In Tennessee, the preliminary number of alcohol-related crashes has decreased 4.1 percent through the first eight months of 2016 compared to that same time period last year. From January through August of 2016, there have been 4,126 crashes involving impaired drivers. That is 178 fewer than the 4,304 crashes during those same dates in 2015.

Seatbelt usage is another contributing factor in crashes across the state. To date, 44.9 percent of vehicle occupants killed in crashes were not wearing seatbelts.

As of August 31, 2016, preliminary statistics indicate that 656 people have died on Tennessee roadways. This is an increase of nearly 8.0 percent compared to the 607 fatalities at this same time last year.

For a list of the scheduled Labor Day enforcement checkpoints in Tennessee, visit http://tn.gov/safety/article/checkpoints.

Across the state line in Virginia, travelers can expect to see more stationary and roving patrols by Virginia State Police troopers as part of the department’s participation in the annual Operation Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) program. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints.

Virginia State Police’s participation in the program means troopers will increase visibility and traffic enforcement efforts throughout the commonwealth through midnight Monday.

Last year, Virginia experienced 16 traffic deaths during the four-day holiday counting period. This was an increase from 2014 when 11 individuals lost their lives in crashes during the Labor Day weekend. In addition to investigating 617 total traffic crashes during last year’s holiday weekend, Virginia State Police stopped 11,412 speeders and 3,189 reckless drivers. Troopers cited 933 safety belt violations and 336 child safety seat violations.

Also of concentration this Labor Day weekend is impaired driving. State police is joining nearly 200 local law enforcement agencies to participate in the 2016 Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign, sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). Last year’s Labor Day weekend netted 119 DUI arrests by Virginia troopers.

“Drunk driving takes a life, on average, every 36 hours in Virginia,” Lt. Colonel George L. Daniels Jr., Bureau of Field Operations Director said at a Checkpoint Strikeforce kickoff press conference in Richmond Thursday. “Drunk drivers don’t discriminate. They put everyone on the road at risk — a painful and never-ending reality for the families of the 241 people who died in alcohol-related traffic crashes in Virginia last year.”