Man sentenced for 2008 escape from Lee County prison

Edward Porta, 61, received the sentence earlier this week in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia. He pled guilty in June 2016 to one count of escape from custody of an institution or officer.

Porta will serve the sentence consecutively with the remainder of his previous sentence, to be followed by two years of supervised release.

“Mr. Porta has shown a complete disregard for law and order and has been justly punished for his actions,” said United States Attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. in the release.

Porta escaped the federal prison in 2008 and remained at large until he was apprehended in Washington state earlier this year.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer R. Bockhorst prosecuted the case for the United States.