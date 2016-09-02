Man commits armed robbery at Kingsport gas station, KPD asking for public's help

On Thursday night, a white male suspect clad in black and wearing a mask entered the Zoomerz Gas Station and Convenience Store on Memorial Boulevard armed with a dark colored handgun. He initially approached the female clerk in the parking lot and demanded money.

The robber then ordered the woman to go into the store and open the register, threatening to shoot her if she did not hurry, according to a press release. When the register was open, the burglar grabbed a handful of cash and demanded the woman open the safe.

Suddenly the robber left the scene, startled by another customer. He ran outside the store and was last seen running south on Stratford Road. A K-9 Unit attempted to track the suspect but it proved unsuccessful.

The robber had his facial features covered by a mask but was wearing unique shoes, described as gray in color and appeared to be some type of rubberized clog, according to the release.

The clerk was transported to an area medical facility for evaluation due to severe anxiety and chest pains from the incident.

The robbery was captured on surveillance cameras and pictures of the burglar are included with this story.

Anyone who recognizes him, or who may have any additional information related to this incident, is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at http://police.KingsportTN.gov/Citizen_Feedback.