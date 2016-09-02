logo
ETSU dean, wife arrested on simple domestic violence charges

Becky Campbell, NET News Service • Today at 12:42 PM

East Tennessee State University’s dean of education and his wife were arrested Wednesday after a fight in their home about a pending divorce, according to warrants filed in Washington County General Sessions Court.

Terence Laselle Hicks, 49, and Roxanne Zabrina Hicks, 46, both of 133 Boone Ridge Dr., Apt. 221, Johnson City, were each charged with simple domestic assault. They were taken into custody after a Johnson City police officer could not determine which spouse was the aggressor in the physical altercation because they gave conflicting accounts about what happened.

Johnson City Police Department Officer Corey McKinney responded to the couple’s apartment around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call about a domestic assault. According to the court documents, it was Roxanne Hicks who called police.

