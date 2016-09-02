ETSU dean, wife arrested on simple domestic violence charges

Terence Laselle Hicks, 49, and Roxanne Zabrina Hicks, 46, both of 133 Boone Ridge Dr., Apt. 221, Johnson City, were each charged with simple domestic assault. They were taken into custody after a Johnson City police officer could not determine which spouse was the aggressor in the physical altercation because they gave conflicting accounts about what happened.

Johnson City Police Department Officer Corey McKinney responded to the couple’s apartment around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call about a domestic assault. According to the court documents, it was Roxanne Hicks who called police.

