New York man arrested for attempted murder in Kingsport

Kerrieth Deshaun Price, 33, 672 Ralph Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, was arrested in New York on charges of criminal attempt to commit first degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

On August 20, the Kingsport Police Department responded to reports of a shooting between two businesses on East Stone Drive. Multiple officers responded and found prior to their arrival a 22-year-old male had been taken to the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.

During the course of the investigation, KPD detectives determined Price attacked the victim in a parking lot and shot him multiple times in an alleged attempt to kill him. The reported reason for the shooting was a disagreement, according to the release.

Price was identified as the suspect and a warrant issued for his arrest. Price had left Kingsport and returned to Brooklyn. Price was found and arrested on Monday thanks to the help of the U.S. Marshall Service.

KPD said no additional details about the murder will be released due to an ongoing investigation.