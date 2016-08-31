Home intruders described as 'extremeley under the influence' of drugs

The incident occurred on Aug. 23 around 3:21 p.m., but both defendants weren’t booked into jail until much later due to being hospitalized.

When Hawkins County deputies arrived at the residence on the 2600 block of Carters Valley Road on Aug. 23, they allegedly observed Christopher Phillip Finn, 28, 1338 E. Sevier St., Kingsport, in the front yard of the residence eating grass and dirt.

Meanwhile, Finn’s female companion, Sara Lynn Crawford, 26, 295 Cobb Road, Surgoinsville, was reportedly rambling incoherently.

Responding Deputy John Tunnell stated in his report that Finn and Crawford appeared to be “extremely under the influence of some sort of intoxicant.”

Tunnell stated in his report that he attempted to detain Finn for his own safety, but Finn resisted.

Deputy Stacy Vaughan reportedly arrived on the scene and assisted in attempting to subdue Finn, but Crawford allegedly joined in the struggle.

“While attempting to detain Mr. Finn, Mrs. Crawford was jumping on officers’ backs, making it harder to detain Mr. Finn,” Tunnell said.

The officers were eventually able to subdue Finn and Crawford.

The owner of the property stated she didn’t know either one of them, but both had walked into her house without permission.

A baggie containing 0.9 grams of meth was allegedly located in plain view on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle Finn and Crawford were driving.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies also alleged located an alprazolam pill on the floor, as well as 26 green capsules believed to be gabapentin in an unmarked bottle.

Both are charged with aggravated burglary, possession of meth, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of legend drugs, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Church Hill EMS transported Finn to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room.

He was booked into the Hawkins County Jail the next evening.

Crawford was initially taken to jail, but the jail requested medical clearance from the hospital before booking her.

She was eventually taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where she was arrested by the HCSO after being discharged on Aug. 27.

Both were scheduled for arraignment Monday. As of Tuesday, Finn remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $15,000 bond, while Crawford was being held on $10,000 bond.