Hawkins escapees 'paid a big price' for an extra day of freedom

Five alleged accomplices were also in charged Wednesday, including three inmates who allegedly aided in Monday’s escape.

On Wednesday Derek Nathaniel Short and Timothy Millard Rose were scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Sessions Court on felony escape charges.

Both escaped Monday around 3 p.m. after scaling a 12 foot security fence, going over razor wire, and then landing hard on the ground on the other side.

Short reportedly suffered severe cuts and one broken ankle, and was arrested by HCSO deputies Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at the East Ridge Apartments on Hawkins Street less than a half-mile from the jail.

Rose reportedly suffered two broken ankles and severe cuts, and was apprehended Tuesday evening at 311 Hoover Street in Kingsport.

This was the first escape from the Hawkins County Jail since the facility opened in 2010.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said he is taking steps to ensure it never happens again.

First, there was only one guard with inmates in the recreation yard at the time the escape took place. Lawson said from now on there will always be two.

Lawson added that while Short and Rose “paid a big price” for going over the razor wire, he will add more wire to the top of the fence.

Around 3 p.m. Monday the jail was transferring inmates from the recreation yard back inside when inmate James Mullins allegedly held the door open while inmates Jody Horner and Patrick Ryan blocked the view of the jail officer.

Rose and Short then went out the door, scaled the security fence, and crossed the razor wire.

Lawson said an intense search was conducted throughout the night, and until bot inmates were in custody.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday a white Dodge Truck was reported stolen from Kitty Lane, which is located close to the Justice Center.

Lawson said it is believed that Rose used that truck to drive to Kingsport, where it was discovered Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the Lowe’s store on W. Stone Drive.

Meanwhile, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Short was taken into custody at the home of Ashlei Shanks, 24, 499 North Hawkins Street Apartment No.5 Rogersville — which is located off of Highway 11-W about a half mile from the jail.

Aside from Short and Shanks, the HCSO also arrested Timothy Trott, 28, 210 West Watterson Street, Rogersville inside the apartment.

Shanks and Trott were both charged with accessory after the fact, and were being held in the Hawkins County Jail Wednesday pending arraignment Sept. 9 in Sessions Court.

Shortly after the Dodge pickup was recovered in Kingsport police from multiple jurisdictions assisted in the apprehension of Rose at 311 Hoover Street in Kingsport.

Among the agencies that assisted in Rose’s capture were the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsport Police Department, Coeburn City Police Department, and the Wise County VA. Sheriff's Office.

The three inmates who allegedly assisted in the escape were each charged with facilitating escape. All three will be arraigned in Sessions Court Sept. 9 as well.

Rose, 33, 1162 Moreland Drive, was being held on $10,000 bond for charges including maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Short, 30, 107 Hendricks St., Rogersville, was being held without bond on four counts of violation of probation, theft under $500, evading arrest by foot, resisting arrest, assault, criminal impersonation and failure to appear.