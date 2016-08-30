One Hawkins jail escapee captured, one at large possibly in Kingsport

Around 3 p.m. Monday, inmates Derek Nathaniel Short and Timothy Millard Rose escaped by climbing the recreation yard fence while three other inmates blocked jailers.

Short was arrested by HCSO deputies on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at the East Ridge Apartments on Hawkins Street just off of Highway 11-W, less than a half-mile from the jail.

He was transported to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital for treatment of a broken ankle and several deep cuts and bruises.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said two people have been detained in connection with Short’s escape, and the investigation is ongoing.

As of Tuesday night, Rose remained at large.

Lawson said a white 2015 Dodge Ram pickup which was apparently stolen near the Justice Center Monday night was recovered Tuesday in a store parking lot in Kingsport.

It is suspected that Rose may have used that truck to flee toward Kingsport, where he resides.

Lawson noted that Rose has cut his hair short and appears different than he does in his most recent mugshot.

Rose, 33, 1162 Moreland Drive, was being held on $10,000 bond for charges including maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Anyone who has any information about Rose’s whereabouts is asked to call Hawkins County Central Dispatch at (423) 272-7121 or their local law enforcement agency.

Short, 30, 107 Hendricks St., Rogersville, was being held without bond on four counts of violation of probation, theft under $500, evading arrest by foot, resisting arrest, assault, criminal impersonation and failure to appear.