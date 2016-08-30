Fired Mount Carmel officer suspended again after reinstatement

Robinette was originally suspended with pay in April by Chief Jeff Jackson after a complaint was filed against him alleging that he’d made a false statement on a police report the previous August.

Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong confirmed last week Robinette is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in allegations he made a “false entry” on a police report.

Robinette was fired by Jackson on June 10.

The alleged false entries on a police report were cited as a reason for the firing, as well as Robinette’s findings in an internal investigation which Jackson claims were contradicted by an officer’s in-car video.

Following a brief hearing Tuesday at Mount Carmel City Hall, Mayor Larry Frost ordered Robinette reinstated.

Frost also ordered that Robinette receive back pay for the time he was fired, but that decision will have to be made by the full board.

Robinette was scheduled to go back to work Monday.

Jackson told the Times-News Monday that city code requires any officer or employee who is the subject of a criminal investigation to be suspended with pay pending the outcome of that investigation.

“If the TBI investigation doesn’t result in a criminal charge, then he can come back to work,” Jackson said. “If there is a criminal charge we’ll have to just go from there.”