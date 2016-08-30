'Dangerous' federal prisoner escapes from Washington County Detention Center

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a release authorities were actively searching for Timothy Eugene England and investigating how England escaped from the facility.

England, 37, was in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of bank robbery and violating his federal supervised release.

England is white, stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing his burgundy prisoner suit. England is known to have local ties throughout East Tennessee, but specifically in Northeast Tennessee and Blount County.

