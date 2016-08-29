Two inmates being sought after Hawkins County Jail escape

The Times-News has learned that the escaped inmates are Timothy Millard Rose, and Derek Nathaniel Short.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said that Monday around 3 p.m. several inmates were outside of the jail in the recreation yard shortly before the escape occurred.

“At the time the inmates was returning inside the building, three inmates blocked the guard in a corner while two inmates reentered the Recreation Yard and quickly climbed the fence and fled into the woods behind the Justice Center,” Lawson said. “At this time several Officers and K-9 Officer from Sullivan County are searching the area.

Those escapees are:

• Timothy Millard Rose, 33, 1162 Mooreland Drive Kingsport, who was being held for Maintaining a Dwelling where Narcotics Are Sold, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, with a bond set at $10,000.

• Derek Nathaniel Short, 30, 107 Hendricks Street, Rogersville, who was being held for 4 counts of Violation of Probation, Theft of Property under $500.00, Evading Arrest by Foot, Resisting Arrest, Assault, Criminal Impersonation and Failure to Appear with No Bond set.

Both men are wearing orange jail uniforms.

Anyone with information about these to subjects are asked to call Hawkins County Central Dispatch at (423) 272-7121.