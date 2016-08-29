Pantless Kingsport man arrested in bizarre burglary

The incident began when the woman arrived home Sunday evening and noticed some things were out of order at her home. Mud was on the front porch and the mail was missing from the mailbox. Inside, a broom was in the living room, and things were out of place in the kitchen.

The victim heard a noise and exited the house and called her mother. The victim's mother and stepfather came to the house, and the victim and her stepfather went back into the house to get baby bottles and for the stepfather to check the home.

According to his statements, he grabbed the broom in the living room and began checking the house. When he walked into the master bedroom, an unknown man, later identified as Sean Wampler, 41, 1653 Virginia Ave., Kingsport, walked out of the bathroom. He was carrying a card and a lighter in his hand.

The female victim heard her stepfather say, "Hey friend, can I help you?" An unfamiliar male voice then said something about a towel.

Kingsport police were called and dispatched to the scene. They were advised the stepfather was inside the house with the male suspect. The stepfather told police he tried to keep Wampler there and held him down at one point, but Wampler got away and took the broom from the stepfather and hit him with it.

When officers arrived on scene, Wampler reportedly came to the front door of the home wearing a T-shirt, boxer briefs and socks. He was placed in handcuffs.

Detectives arrived on scene and walked through the home. A pair of muddy wet blue jeans were found on the bottom floor near the doorway into the bedroom. A number of other items had been moved around.

The victim told police a front door wall clock that had been in the hallway was now in the living room, drawers in the master bedroom had been gone through, a thawed Popsicle and empty Propel drink were on the night stand that she did not leave there, pain medications were lined up in the kitchen beside the coffee maker, a basket on a shelf was now on the kitchen counter, a pair of fake teeth her children play with were also on the counter and the kitchen table appeared to have mud on it.

Two necklaces were also lying on the table, and the console that holds the television was moved away from the wall. The victim's mail and emblem from her mailbox were lying on a bed, and the dehumidifier had been emptied and the fill part was left in a downstairs bathroom.

Wampler was arrested for burglary and transported to the Kingsport City Jail.