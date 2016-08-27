Hawkins grand jury finds no criminal liability in death of infant at day care center

Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Times-News Friday, however, that the futon where the child was placed prior to her death wasn’t appropriate for an infant.

However, he said that would be a matter for a civil court and that it didn’t rise to the level that merits criminal prosecution.

The child was just over 3 months old when she passed away Jan. 4.

“The day care worker noticed the child was not breathing appropriately, so 911 was called,” Armstrong said. “That resulted in an investigation after it was determined that the child had passed. The DHS (Department of Human Services) did an investigation on the day care center, and we instigated an investigation as well to see if there was any criminal wrongdoing.”

When the investigation was completed, Armstrong concluded that no criminal charge was warranted.

Nevertheless, as a matter of routine in such cases, he presented the evidence to the grand jury.

“If they (the grand jury) disagree, then obviously I’ll take another look at it,” Armstrong said. “In this case, they agreed with us that it didn’t warrant criminal prosecution.

“Civil liability is another thing. There was a futon in the newborns’ room that this child was placed on that I believe had passed inspection by DHS. But I think everybody now agrees (the futon) should not have been in there.”

The grand jury’s finding cited “suspected respiratory problems and SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) as the cause of death.

Among other indictments returned Monday were:

• Jeffery Ray Combs, 53, 413 Gallup Ave., Mount Carmel, for DUI third offense.

• Randall Scott Jobe, 53, 1490 Mountain View Road, Rogersville, for violation of the Habitual Motor Offender Act.

• Randy Glen Head, 42, 150 Rimer Road, Surgoinsville, for violation of the Habitual Motor Offender Act, DUI, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, and violation of the Implied Consent Law.

• Carlos Adams, 26, 226 S. Holston Ave., Church Hill, for DUI.

• Stephanie Michelle Bailey, 25, 3017 Main St., Surgoinsville, for simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Stacie Ann Dykes, 30, 1031 Jarvis Road, Rogersville, for simple possession of meth.

• Thomas Arthur Snyder, 45, 152 Hamilton St., Rogersville, for simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Karen Lynne White, 55, 180 Old Highway Road, Rogersville, for maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rebecca Lynn Roberts, 34, 286 Woodland Lane, Church Hill, for maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold.

• David DeWayne Hall, 34, 2365 Clinch Valley Drive, Rogersville, for facilitation of possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jerrell Price, 70, 108 Cradic Drive, Surgoinsville, for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

• Phyllis Ann Car, 52, 122 W. Ellis Lane, Mount Carmel, for four counts of forgery.

• Michael Lynn Shelton, 61, 209 Jones Road Lot 8, Church Hill, for two counts of violation of the Habitual Motor Offender Act, two counts of DUI, two counts of no insurance, light law, muffler law, and failure to provide immediate notice of an accident.

• Brittany Ann Willis, 27, 132 Eagle Drive, Rogersville, for possession of contraband in a penal facility.

• Shenessa Leigh Lawson, 33, 8949 Route 66-N, Rogersville, for aggravated burglary, theft over $500, and possession of drug paraphernalia.