Ongoing domestic dispute turns violent at Hawkins school bus stop

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tony Allen said the altercation actually began a short time earlier when the victim’s daughter reportedly began tailgating and cursing at Elizabeth Ann Wallen, 28, 111 Mt. View School Road.

The alleged altercation occurred at the school bus stop at the intersection of Mt. View road and Mt. View School Road in the rural southeast corner of Hawkins County near Bays Mountain and the Sullivan County line.

Chief Allen told the Times-News the dispute apparently relates to one of the women being involved with an ex of the other, but he didn’t know the exact details.

HCSO Sgt. Michael Allen responded to a report of a possible assualt at the school bus stop Tuesday afternoon.

Wallen reportedly told Sgt. Allen that Hailie Head of Church Hill had followed her as she was driving, “cussing her and riding her bumper.”

“She (Wallen) advised that she then went home and rode her four-wheeler down to the intersection to pick her daughter up from the school bus,” Sgt. Allen stated in his report. “That’s when Hailie and her mother Kimberly Jones pulled up cussing. (Wallen) advised she picked up a stick to defend herself.”

According to witnesses Head and Jones got out of the vehicle, at which time some pushing took place.

“By her own admittance Mrs. Wallen struck Mrs. Jones in the right temple with the stick, knocking her to the ground,” Sgt. Allen said. “While on the ground she (Wallen) struck her (Jones) again on the back with the stick before separating.”

The physical aspect of the altercation was reportedly wrapping up as the school bus arrived.

Wallen was charged with aggravated assault, a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.

Wallen was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court, and released from jail Wednesday afternoon on $500 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again on Oct. 18.