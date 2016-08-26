Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day crackdown

The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization and the local Checkpoint Strikeforce mobilization actually got underway on Aug. 19 and continues through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. The Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

During the four-day Labor Day weekend last year, 16 people died in traffic crashes in Virginia. For all of 2015 there were 241 alcohol-related fatalities and 4,917 alcohol-related injuries. The 241 alcohol-related crashes in 2015 represented a third of all traffic fatalities in Virginia.

"These facts gravely highlight the need for increased enforcement and awareness of impaired driving issues, especially surrounding the Labor Day holiday," said Wise County Sheriff Ronnie Oakes.

"Decreasing overall traffic deaths in Virginia starts with preventing drunk driving. We want to encourage everyone who plans on drinking to make a plan before the party begins. Not doing something as simple as choosing a sober driver could result in severe injury and even death. So, this August and every day, remember: there is never an excuse to drink and drive. Drive sober or get pulled over."

Oakes said his office is working with regional law enforcement agencies to coordinate efforts for the 18th year to conduct “Border to Border” checkpoints at the Virginia-Kentucky state line on U.S. Route 23 on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Law enforcement from Wise County and Kentucky will join forces in efforts to get impaired drivers off the roads and to encourage travelers to buckle up.

Oakes said sober advice for all motorists is to always drive sober. Use a designated driver, call a cab or a friend, or use public transportation, and never get behind the wheel if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

And always buckle up. Oakes said seat belts are the most effective traffic safety device for preventing death during a crash, and the best defense against impaired drivers.

Law enforcement agencies from both states have scheduled a press conference at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Raven Rock Country Club in Jenkins, Ky., with over 50 law enforcement officers participating. That day's checkpoint will be conducted at the Virginia-Kentucky line from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on U.S. Route 23.

This year Oakes said there will be a secondary “Border to Border” checkpoint called Operation 58 just outside of Coeburn, on U.S. Route 58 West near the Banner Bridge. It is scheduled for 2:30-4:30 p.m.