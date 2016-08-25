Hawkins grand jury finds fatal shooting was self-defense

On May 3 around 10:15 p.m., Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Beechwood Hills Trailer Park just off Williams Road south of Surgoinsville on a report of a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers identified the man as Darrell Bruce Roberts, 39, a resident of the trailer park. Upon their arrival, EMS personnel determined that he was deceased.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in May that an investigation by the HCSO Detective Division revealed that Roberts was shot several times while attempting to get on the porch of James David Ives, 28, also of Beechwood Hills Trailer Park, while threatening to do Ives bodily harm.

“Preliminary investigation reveals this shooting to be apparently self-defense,” Lawson said in May.

Lawson noted, however, that Roberts didn’t have a weapon, and there was no known motive for Roberts to make threats against Ives.

A neighbor told the Times-News that Roberts threatened to kill Ives and his family.

Ives was on the telephone afterward when he was overheard telling police, “He told me he was going to kill me.”

The neighbor added, “After (Dave) shot him, he (Roberts) went out the door and fell out in the road. I think there was three bullets in the front and four in the back.”

Also on Monday, the grand jury returned several indictments including:

• Christopher Avery Bunche, 29, 308 Kincaid St., Kingsport, for felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and failure to exercise due care.

• Samuel Keith Mallory, 47, 413 Bay St., Mount Carmel, for felony evading arrest, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic device, resisting arrest, failure to move over, driving left of center, DUI, simple possession of marijuana and violation of the Implied Consent Law.

• Dustin Dale Arnold, 30, 235 Buttry Road, Rogersville, for possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, reckless driving, evading arrest by foot, felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, light law, no insurance and registration violation.

• Susan Diane Archer, 52, 4000 Skyline Drive, Kingsport, for possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of oxycodone with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Eric Dean Conaster, 46, 102 Bowlin Lane, Lot 5, Rogersville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Michelle Leann Gibson, 28, 102 Bowlin Lane, Lot 5, Rogersville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Donald Ray Jones, 54, 259 Byrd Creek Road, Sneedville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of services under $500.

• Nellie Elane Martin, 27, 259 Byrd Creek Road, Sneedville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of services under $500.

• Billy McCarty Amyx, 41, 286 Woodland Lane, Church Hill, for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold.

• James Ralph Hagood, 36, 322 Lyons Ave., Church Hill, for unlawful possession of a firearm.