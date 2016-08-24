Ethics complaint against Mount Carmel mayor enters investigation phase

However, the board of three also agreed that if there is an overlapping inquiry by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the town doesn’t want to incur the unnecessary expense of hiring an impartial attorney to conduct its own investigation.

Although there were multiple persons at Tuesday’s BMA meeting who have firsthand knowledge that a TBI investigation exists, none felt at liberty to speak up and confirm on the record that the TBI is involved.

On Wednesday, however, Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong confirmed for the Times-News that there is a TBI investigation underway into an alleged “false entry” made on a police report completed by former MCPD Detective Phillip Robinette.

Armstrong added, however, that there is no investigation related to the specific actions of Mayor Frost.

On Aug. 1, an ethics complaint was filed against Frost by Mount Carmel Senior Center board of directors member Janice Dean.

Dean had previously filed a complaint against Robinette in April accusing him of filing a false police report against her the previous year. Robinette was subsequently fired on June 10 by MCPD Chief Jeff Jackson.

Last year, the BMA voted to oust the original independent senior center and install a new municipal senior center on the second floor of City Hall.

The original senior center was to be out of City Hall by June 30, 2015, but following the move, a piece of kitchen equipment, a griddle, was left behind.

After the deadline had passed, Dean went to retrieve the equipment and reportedly received permission to do so from city employees who were working in the senior center at the time.

Frost allegedly directed Jackson to file a police report against Dean for trespassing and theft, but Jackson refused.

Robinette later filed a report accusing Janice Dean of criminal trespassing related to retrieving the kitchen equipment.

Robinette’s report allegedly contained witness statements against Janice Dean that the witnesses later reportedly claimed they hadn’t made.

Robinette’s police report is the subject of the TBI investigation, Armstrong said Wednesday.

Dean alleges that on Aug. 13, 2015, Frost distributed Robinette’s report about her to the Hawkins County Commission.

Her ethics complaint states, “In my opinion, the report was made and delivered to the commissioners with malicious intent. The mayor wanted to embarrass me, but his main purpose was to influence the commissioners to give him the $20,000 donation for his senior center, not the chartered senior center where I was a member of the board of directors.”

Dean notes that the police report contained personal information about her, including her Social Security number, telephone number, height, weight, full name, address, hair color, eye color and date of birth.

“An elected official should not be making this information public about a private citizen,” Dean stated in her complaint. “The report stated that Alderman Eugene Christian requested the investigation to be made. Alderman Christian denies talking to Detective Robinette about an investigation, except to say there should not be one.”

On Tuesday, the BMA was given three options by City Attorney John Pevy. It could either determine that Dean’s complaint has merit, doesn’t have merit, or requires further investigation.

Before any deliberations could take place, however, Alderman Paul Hale and Mayor Frost excused themselves from the proceedings.

Frost made a statement prior to bowing out of the ethics complaint discussion, however.

“I know firsthand information about this stuff, naturally, and also I know firsthand information about other members that’s also been involved in this,” Frost said. “I’m going to excuse myself, and I’ll leave it up to them if they want to take it any further than that.”

Frost also asked Pevy to withdraw as well, but Pevy said there was nothing that would require him to.

Frost added, “There’s several board members here that knows firsthand information concerning this, and the truth has not been told in some of this.”

Pevy noted that city code only calls for a public censure when ethics complaints are found to have merit.

Alderman Carl Wolfe expressed concerns about the potential of incurring thousands of dollars worth of expenses investigating Dean’s complaint.

“This person made a good complaint,” Wolfe said. “Might be a lot of truth in it. Then the other side might say none of it’s true. All we’re going by is what’s in this (complaint document). If the TBI is investigating it, I don’t see us paying a guy to investigate it too.”

Vice Mayor Chris Jones suggested tabling the ethics complaint deliberations until the board gets an answer about whether the TBI is investigating.

Alderman Wanda Davidson then made a motion declaring that the ethics complaint merits further investigation, but to hold off on taking any action until the town gets confirmation about the TBI inquiry.

That motion was approved 3-0 with Wolfe, Davidson and Jones in favor. Eugene Christian and Margaret Christian abstained.