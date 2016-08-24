Mount Carmel mayor reinstates fired police officer

Jackson read off a list of charges against Robinette, at least one of which is the subject of a current TBI investigation.

After Jackson had read his charges, Robinette’s attorney Buddy Baird said Robinette’s firing “doesn’t pass the smell test.”

Frost then said that Robinette is reinstated and directed Jackson to return Robinette’s gun and badge.

On Wednesday, Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong confirmed for the Times-News that Robinette is the subject of a TBI investigation for allegedly making a “false entry” on a police report filed against a Mount Carmel woman last year.

Jackson identified that incident as one of the charges against Robinette that resulted in his June 10 termination.

Other charges presented by Jackson included:

• Did an internal investigation on a traffic stop made by another officer.

“After he turned the report in to me, he exonerated the officer of any wrongdoing with a recommendation to take no further action,” Jackson said. “Upon further review, there was several aspects of his internal investigation findings that were contradicted by the video.”

• The city paid him to travel to Nashville to be certified to work on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry for the police department. It was learned later he had not been certified.

• After the court clerk resigned, Robinette was the certified TBI database recording system operator but failed to report the data to the TBI, almost costing the department its certification.

• Failed to submit the corrected copy of audits/quarterly reports to the Governor’s Highway Safety Office.

• Failed to meet the deadlines on other time-sensitive documents, which lost the MCPD a $3,600 refund for officer training.

• Used a department vehicle to drive to a secondary job.

• Had family members and, at the time, his girlfriend in a department vehicle not on official town business.

• Drove a city vehicle with a civilian passenger to Mooresburg to feed an animal.

• Refused to wear a complete department uniform on duty, which resulted in a one-day suspension.

• Clocking in to work and going home until the shift was over.

Frost opened Wednesday’s hearing by stating he would be the only decision maker, and no vote would be taken by the governing body.

After Jackson had presented the charges, Baird noted that after Jackson was fired by Mayor Frost this past December, Robinette was named interim chief.

A month later, Jackson was reinstated by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and Robinette was demoted by Jackson. Baird noted that the charges presented all occurred prior to Jackson’s firing.

Baird said he and Robinette were hearing all but the first two of the charges for the first time Wednesday, which “doesn’t pass the smell test.”

“Due to the fact that we have a TBI investigation going on, I have requested this hearing be continued until the TBI investigaton has concluded,” Baird said. “Mr. Robinette and I have cooperated with the TBI in that investigation. We are confident that it’s going to come out in his favor, and those charges that he’s being investigated on, he’ll be vindicated.”