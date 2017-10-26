Youth deer hunt coming up in Tennessee

NASHVILLE — The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2017-18 season is coming up this Saturday and Sunday.

For youth ages 6 to 16, hunters may use gun, muzzleloader and archery equipment.

Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older, who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. A single qualifying adult may accompany multiple youth.

The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters.

Archery season began Sept. 23 in Tennessee, and the first segment ends Friday. The second segment of archery-only season begins Monday, Oct. 30 and runs through Friday, Nov. 3.

A 2017-18 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, which lists license requirements and the counties and bag limits for each of the different deer management units, may be obtained wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold or on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.