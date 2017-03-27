Almost time to talk turkey in Tennessee

• Hunting hours for turkeys are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset.

• Legal hunting equipment includes shotguns, using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller; longbows; recurve bows; compound bow; and crossbows.

• There is no restriction on number of rounds in magazine.

• Firearms and archery equipment may have sighting devices except those devices that use an artificial light capable of locating wildlife.

• Night vision scopes are illegal.

• Bag limits are one bearded turkey per day, not to exceed four per season. Any turkeys harvested during the young sportsman hunt (March 25-26) count toward the spring season limit.

The state’s spring turkey harvest has surpassed the 30,000 mark for 14 consecutive years.

More information on the upcoming spring turkey season can be found in the 2016-17 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, available at TWRA offices, license agents and on the TWRA website.