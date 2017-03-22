Local beekeepers association set to host beginner course

The Washington County Beekeepers Association is hosting a beginner beekeeping course Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday with classes running from 6 to 9 p.m. Classes begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

More people are becoming aware of the importance of honey bees to the environment and food supply with one-third of food dependent upon the pollination activities of honey bees, according to James Wagner, president of the WCBA.

Honey bees are under attack from many sources including mites, small hive beetles, pesticides and especially loss of habitat and forage. Many new beekeepers are entering the craft solely to help the bees on a personal level.

The classes will cover the basics of honey bee biology, equipment needed, beekeeping strategies, and other information needed to become a successful hobbyist beekeeper.

Harman Ice is sponsoring the event. There are also many door prizes to be awarded from businesses across the area as well as numerous beekeeping equipment vendors. Vendors will also be on site to sell supplies and equipment and take orders. Four complete hive kits will be among the door prizes. Any local business wanting to sponsor the event or contribute door prizes may contact Cheryl Shellnut at (865) 250-7752.

The cost to attend all three days will be $20 for an individual or $30 for a family. This includes membership in the association through 2017.

The WCBA is one of the largest associations affiliated with the Tennessee Beekeepers Association, with members from at least seven counties in Tennessee as well as several counties in Virginia. The group meets every first Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Gray Ruritan building.

For more information, contact James Wagner, president of the WCBA at (865) 332-0603 or via email at President@wcbeekeepersassociation.com or Cheryl Shellnut, secretary and bee course chairperson at (865) 250-7752 or via email at gerrierph@gmail.com.