Frontier Health provides tips on beating stress

Though stress can be managed with proper treatment, it can sometimes spiral out of control, leading to conditions like depression and anxiety.

To help others cope with stress, Ginger Naseri and Kathy Benedetto of Frontier Health shared a few tips on how to beat stress at home or with professional treatment.

What is Frontier Health?

Frontier Health provides behavioral health services to those in need throughout the region. Naseri, senior vice president for adult outpatient services, said her division oversees traditional and intensive outpatient therapy, special programs for women in recovery, outpatient psychiatric services and nursing services. It also assists with housing programs, specialty services and a crisis stabilization unit.

The organization also works with children. Benedetto, senior vice president for children’s services, said her division operates school-based programs, parenting classes, in-home services and therapeutic foster care. It also works with clinics that serve children with a variety of disorders, including ADHD and trauma-related disorders.

What are some common triggers of stress?

Naseri said many new stressors have emerged in recent years, including technology and weakened familial ties.

“More families are separated by distance,” Naseri said. “People move for work or for school, and they’re not always close by to people who could provide social support and alleviate stress.”

In children, Benedetto said stress can be caused by a variety of factors.

“We see children struggling with all kinds of stressors, things children really shouldn’t have to worry about, like financial issues, loss of a caretaker or a parent impaired with alcohol and drugs,” Benedetto said. “Add on to that the social media pressure. We can expect negative communication and social humiliation in lots of ways now that didn’t used to be.”

What can Frontier Health do to help?

Frontier Health offers individualized treatment options for those dealing with stress. Naseri and Benedetto said that when a person first seeks help from Frontier Health, a general assessment is performed to determine the severity and potential causes of the person’s stress.

“A lot of times, their stress is triggered by other historical issues,” Naseri said. “We carefully assess where people are and what their strengths are and how we can improve their ability to cope.”

Once it has completed the assessment, the treatment team will help the patient develop coping skills to deal with the stress and in some cases will suggest medication or psychiatric treatment.

“We all have stress to some degree,” Benedetto said. “When it gets to point that you’re having symptoms and your daily life is impaired, we really want the message to be out there that seeking help is OK. It might be temporary, and it might help get you through a rough spot and get back to where you were.”

What can you do at home?

In less severe cases, people might be able to deal with stress on their own. Benedetto said some of the most common at-home treatments for stress include exercise, deep breathing and meditation.

“You could look at what’s been successful for you in the past,” Naseri said. “If you know that in the past, you felt better when you exercised, but you kind of let that exercise routine fall away, that might be one step you could initiate again to see if that helps you with coping.”

No matter which home treatment a person chooses, Naseri and Benedetto agree that treatments for stress must be individualized.

“For some, having more alone time is a stressor, or it can be a stress-reliever (for others),” Benedetto said. “So we wouldn’t say there’s a one-size-fits-all.”

For more information about Frontier Health, visit www.frontierhealth.org. To reach the Crisis Hotline in Tennessee, call 877-928-9062.