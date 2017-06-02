Cancer survivors celebrate life during bash at UVa-Wise

The Southwest Virginia Cancer Center in Norton, partnering with patients for the celebration, will host the event with the theme, "Yee-haw! You gave cancer the boot."

"We look forward to survivors day every year because it's a reminder of the strength exhibited by those who are diagnosed," said SVCC Community Affairs Coordinator Sandra Franklin. "The smiles we see and the hugs we share are poignant ways to recognize that people can still lead a full life even if they have been diagnosed with cancer."

According to the American Cancer Society, the overall cancer rate dropped 25 percent from 1991-2014 nationwide, translating into more than 2.1 million fewer cancer deaths. It is estimated there are over 15.5 million cancer survivors in the U.S. today, a number expected to grow to over 20 million by 2026.

"We are optimistic about the progress in the fight against cancer, but we still have a long way to go to eliminate cancer," said Sue Lindenbusch, senior vice president of the Wellmont Cancer Institute.

"Our oncologists and other medical professionals are focused on assisting patients with the journey to recovery and continued health. This event is a powerful way to honor those who are winning the battle."

For more about the event at UVa-Wise call the Cancer Center at 1-276-679-5874.