Free diabetes classes offered in SW Va.

The diabetes education classes are free to all interested in taking better control of their diabetes. Each class will be repeated at least four times, so there will be more than one opportunity to take all the classes.

An introductory class is useful for those newly diagnosed as well as those who wish to learn more. “The Basics of Diabetes and Medication”' will be offered April 4, June 6, Sept. 5 and Nov. 7 from 1-3 p.m. at each of the county health department offices.

This class will cover essential methods to successfully manage diabetes with topics that include a definition and types of diabetes, diagnosis, target glucose goals, oral and injection medications, treatment, sick day guidlines, foot care and complications.

“Nutrition Basics” will be offered April 11, June 13, Sept. 12 and Nov. 14 from 1-3 p.m. Again, all classes will be at each county health department. Topics will include nutrient effects on blood glucose, healthy food choices, serving sizes, reading food labels, use of non-nutritive sweeteners, use of alcohol, recommendations for fats and fiber, and healthy snack choices.

“Glucose Control, Activity and Stress” will be offered April 18, June 20, Sept. 29 and Nov. 21 from 1-3 p.m. Topics will include insulin management; case studies to understand and interpret daily glucose patterns; and how eating, activity and medication can be adjusted to improve glucose.

The class will also focus on the benefits of phsycial activity including frequency, intensity, time and types of exercise. A certified wellness coach will lead 20 minutes of stretching and the use of resistance bands. The class will wrap up with a discussion of the benefits of stress management, followed by practicing deep breathing and relaxation.

“Eat Smart, Change Your Lifestyle” will be April 25, June 27, Sept. 26 and Nov. 28 from 1-3 p.m. The class will focus on how to change what you eat, include tips about shopping for healthy meals, portion sizes, easy ways to cut calories, avoiding common eating traps, and tips on how to eat healthier. The class will end with a discussion of how to set personal goals to improve your lifestyle.

To register for the free classes, call the Lee County Health Department at (276) 346-2011, Scott County Health Department at (276) 386-1312 or the Wise County Health Department at (276) 328-8000.