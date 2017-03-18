On your mark, get set... celebrate Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run is a program for girls in third through eighth grades which “focuses on character development giving girls a better sense of self to allow them to make better decisions, based on their own morals and personal truths versus what they think they should be or based on what their friends are doing,” says co-director Ani Boyd. It incorporates physical activity to inspire girls and promote their health, confidence and positivity.

Molly Barker started Girls on the Run in Charlotte, N.C. in 1999 and it is now a popular national organization.

Introduced in the Tri-Cities area by Ani Boyd in 2007, Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee is celebrating its 10th birthday this year. Ani said she started the local chapter because she has always had an affinity for fitness.

“I wanted to combat self-doubt and poor self-critique in girls and get them to feel more comfortable with themselves,” Ani said. This local group has grown hugely since its inception from one team and 15 girls to 37 teams and 7,100 girls encompassing eight East Tennessee and two Southwest Virginia counties.

Many teams meet after school at area schools. There are also teams associated with a housing authority, a boys and girls club, wellness center and a homeschool group.

Girls on the Run provides girls with a consistent and structured one-hour lesson including a “getting on board” session giving girls a chance to learn and share about a topic, followed by warmup exercises and a workout run all connected to the topic for the day. Each team is guided and mentored by a trained volunteer coach.

“I wanted to get to know kids at my son’s school and to make an impact in girls’ lives,” says volunteer coach Heather Gore.

What do girls on the team think of Girls on the Run? Team members at Gray Elementary School love it! Kyleigh says, “You can learn about people you do not know in school and get exercise.” ... “It teaches girls not to bully or try and act like they are better than others and we have fun!” exclaims Harley.

Jade shares, “It helps us be very healthy instead of being lazy and just playing video games all the time.” Another Jade is happy to say, “We exercise and have fun!”

There are two 12-week seasons yearly for teams: one in spring from February into May and one in the fall from September through December. Every season ends with a 5K event. Their 10th birthday will be highlighted at the next 5K event on May 6.

Girls in grades 3-5 participate in the Girls on the Run program, while girls in grades 6-8 are in the Heart & Soul program. From now through April 15, Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee is accepting applications for site locations for the Fall 2017 season. There is a $175 per season fee for each participating girl, but Girls on the Run strives to include all girls who want to participate by providing scholarships (from donations) for girls in need.

Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization that is very thankful for the wonderful reception and volunteer support of the local community. To help offset fees and sponsor girls, they accept donations and corporate sponsorships. They would like to thank their Community Partners: State of Franklin Healthcare, Wellmont Health System, Stower’s Machinery, Meade Tractor, Mountain States Health Alliance, East Tenn Rent-alls and Road Runner Markets, as well as grant providers, Speedway Children’s Charities and the Mooneyhan Family Foundation. As part of their 10th birthday celebration, their goal is to raise $10,000 toward sponsorships of 100 girls.

To find a local team or for more information about the organization, including how you can become a community partner or sponsor a girl or team, visit the Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee website.