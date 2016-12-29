Emmett, Rock Creek elementary schools cash in at Girls on the Run School Challenge

Emmett Elementary School in Bristol and Rock Creek Elementary School in Erwin were the recipients of this year's cash prize in the School Challenge - issued by Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee as part of its fall 5K.

The School Challenge, held in conjunction with the race, awards a $1,000 prize to the two schools with the most participants in the race. The winners of the School Challenge are determined by the percentage of total enrolled students at each school. Rock Creek Elementary came in at approximately 10 percent participation, followed closely by Emmett with 9 percent participating.

"We feel that the School Challenge helps motivate the community and schools to come out, support their teams, have fun and be active together," said Jessica Thomas, co-director of Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee.

The Girls on the Run team at Emmett, a Sullivan County elementary school, decided to donate its entire winnings to the Gatlinburg/Sevier County fire relief effort being coordinated by Food City.

Approximately 1,000 participants, including over 450 girls from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, participated in the Girls on the Run Fall 5K on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Johnson City.

The race was an inspiring gathering of friends, family and community and concluded the Fall 2016 Girls on the Run season. Completing the 5K gives the girls a tangible sense of achievement, as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals. The results make the seemly impossible, possible.

Girls on the Run is about so much more than running.

The program empowers girls to unleash their limitless potential and reach for their dreams. To further inspire the girls, Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee brought together the Dream Team - seven women from our area who have chosen non-traditional career paths. The goal was to offer the girls a chance to see some of the limitless opportunities available to them right here in Northeast Tennessee. The Dream Team included a fire marshal, police officer, physician, engineer, systems analyst, audit manager and supervisor of application development. The girls could ask questions and learn more about the Dream Team members' experiences.

The mission of Girls on the Run is to unleash confidence and find ways to involve girls in healthy lifestyles. Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee was founded in 2006 with a team of 15 girls. There are 31 teams this season and over 1,200 girls who participate in the program each year. For the 5K race, girls work up endurance during a 12-week, 24-lesson season.

To learn more about Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee, visit www.StrongGirlsRun.com.