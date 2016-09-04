Aquatic Center shifting to winter hours; Drool Party returns

All indoor pools will remain open throughout the off-season, as in previous years, and the water aerobics classes will still be held, according to a press release issued earlier this week.

Indoor pool hours are Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The Aqua Run inflatable obstacle course will be available during the weekend hours starting Oct. 1.

Returning again this year will be the Drool Party on Oct. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to all dog owners and their dogs that want to swim in the outdoor water park before the cleaning process for winter starts.

Dogs must be up to date on current vaccines, and Aquatic Center officials ask patrons to bring records or a receipt from their pet’s veterinarian. Admission is $5 per dog, with humans admitted free.

Registration for fall swim lessons began on Aug. 27, with the classes starting Sept. 12. Each session includes eight classes. If you’re unsure what swimming skills your child has, a swim test is offered and can help determine the correct class based on current skills level.

For Aquatic Center or YMCA members, the cost of the swim lessons is $50 for the first child and $45 for additional children. For non-members, the cost is $60 for the first child and $55 for additional children.

In an effort to maintain the facility, the indoor pools will be closed for maintenance Sept. 6 through Sept. 11. The outdoor water park is scheduled to reopen in May 2017.

For more information, please visit www.swimkingsport.com or call (423) 343-9758.