Eastman Road Race features fitness expo, two days of runs

And before the main event next month, all runners are invited to participate in a free practice run on the course this Saturday (Aug 27). Practice run participants should meet at Eastman’s Toy F. Reid Employee Center parking lot on Wilcox Drive. Stretching and warm-ups will begin at 7:15 a.m. with the group starting the course at 7:30 a.m. Water stops will be provided at the halfway point and the finish line.

On Sept. 2, the pre-race events and the Eastman Youth Runs kick off with the Cigna Fitness Expo running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid employee center. The youth runs will take place at the nearby V.O. Dobbins Community Center beginning at 6 p.m.

From 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. that night, the Sodexo pre-race dinner will take place at Eastman's new corporate business center. The dinner features chicken lasagna, grilled vegetable ziti, smoked brisket and salad. Extra dinner tickets may be purchased for $2 for kids ages 2 to 14 and $5 for everyone 15 years and older.

On Sept. 3, the main festivities take place beginning with day two of the fitness expo (7 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

At 8 a.m., the Food City 10K run will begin. At 9:30 a.m., the Day & Zimmermann two-mile run will take place, and at 10:15 a.m., the Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Tennessee two-mile fitness walk will start.

The awards ceremony for the 10K and two-mile run will be held in the auditorium following each event. Team challenge awards will be given to the top three teams in the 10K and two-mile run. A team must have four members with at least one female to qualify. When registering, enter your team name on the registration form.

For the second year, the two-mile fitness walk will serve as a fundraiser event. Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Tennessee will donate $5 per walk participant to the Coalition for Kids (C4k), a nonprofit organization that focuses on the moral, spiritual and academic development for underprivileged children ages 6-12.

Participants can win money for their organization by competing or volunteering through the Community Participation Awards. The organization with the most participants in each category will win $5 per person up to $500. The four categories are: church, school, senior club and youth club. When registering, enter your organization name on the registration form.

In addition to Community Participation Awards, each elementary/middle/high school is eligible for school rebates. Schools will receive $1 for each student participant. A minimum of 10 students must participate to qualify.

Registration cost is $10 before Aug. 26. The cost increases to $20 on Aug. 27 and closes Sept. 2. No race day registration will be available. Registration includes performance race shirt, performance running socks, Friday night’s pre-race dinner and admission to the Cigna Fitness Expo.

For online registration and more information, including course map and race details, visit www.eastmanroadrace.com.