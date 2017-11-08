Hospital closed after several stricken with mystery illness at Rogersville clinic

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Memorial Hospital shut down Wednesday afternoon after several employees at a Rogersville clinic suffered an illness that was unknown as of Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday staff at the Hawkins County Rural Health Consortium on Rt. 66 in Rogersville reported a mass illness.

Hawkins County EMA director Gary Murrell said they had been seeing a male patient when all of a sudden multiple staff members fell unconscious.

By the time police, fire and rescue personnel arrived three employees had to be transported to the HCMH and another six or seven transported themselves to the emergency room.

"We don't have a clue what we're dealing with," Murrell said. "The symptoms are nausea, vomiting, dizziness, light-headedness, and one went into a seizure. A bunch of different issues are going on with these patients, and nothing is adding up to what we thought it might have been."

Making the mystery even more puzzling is the fact that the male patient wasn't experiencing those same symptoms. Murrell said he's not sure why the man was at the clinic, but he hasn't been affected the way Consortium staff were - nor has his grandmother with whom he resides in Rogersville.

The patient is cooperating with police and health investigators.

"Rural Health Consortium is closed and secured, the hospital is shut down and they're not accepting any patients, and the house where this gentleman lives with his grandmother is secured also," Murrell said. "The patient may not even be part of this because he's not sick and his grandmother isn't sick. All the staff members who came to the hospital have been decontaminated, the ambulances and crews have been decontaminated, and we do have the house secured waiting on people to get here to test it."

Kingsport firefighters arrived at the HCMS around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct testing there to see if a cause of the illness can be detected.