Tazewell Community Health breaks ground for new facility

Today, TCH boasts a dozen staff members, including two medical providers, three nurses, a behavioral health counselor and behavioral health case manager, medication assistance outreach, outreach and enrollment for health insurance, two front end clerical positions and a site manager.

Since 2015, Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems pursued building the new facility to better serve patients and the medically underserved. The new site seeks to increase the scope of services to include dental, pediatric, optometry and radiology services and employ eight additional health care professionals.

The new 9,732-square-foot facility will increase exam room space from the current eight rooms to 14.

"Being a community health center is a source of great pride for the board and staff of Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems," said SVCHS CEO Bryan Haynes. "Not only do we pride ourselves in the health given to our patients, but we also strive to be a vital part of the communities we serve."

Funding for the expansion project includes a $1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, a $10,000 grant from The Carilion Foundation, and a one-to-one match grant up to $100,000 from the Virginia Health Care Foundation.

"As the health care status indicates, there is a tremendous need, and Tazewell Community Health is stepping forward to make a difference in the health of this community," Haynes said. "We could not achieve this endeavor alone. We have garnered support from many levels from the federal and state governments, along with regional and local foundations and individual support."