Q&A on ETSU, Mountain States' addiction treatment center

Mountain States Health Alliance officials have yet to announce an official opening date for Overmountain Recovery, but an August launch seems highly probable.

Just 15 months ago, Mountain States and East Tennessee State University leaders surprisingly announced their intent to jointly pursue the opening of the clinic, despite the region’s unfavorable history with attempts to open methadone clinics.

Strict city zoning ordinances, the high standards of the state’s Health Services and Development Agency and local officials’ contempt toward enterprises operating methadone clinics “for-profit” have all contributed to the complete absence of methadone treatment access in Northeast Tennessee.

