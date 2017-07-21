logo

Wise RAM off to a sizzling start

Stephen Igo • Today at 6:30 PM
WISE — The nation’s largest Remote Area Medical (RAM) Health Expedition got off to a sizzling start on Friday, and it wasn’t just because of sweltering summer temperatures. The Health Wagon Executive Director Teresa Tyson said more than 1,600 patients had swarmed through the gates of the Wise County Fairgrounds well before 10 a.m., “even more than we’ve seen in past years,” for an opening day roll call.

Still, Tyson said, the hundreds of health professional volunteers, assisted by hundreds more laymen, had things going “as smooth as a baby’s butt.”

Volunteers included Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., helping to register patients, and a visit by Gov. Terry McCauliffe.

Wise RAM will continue to provide a staggering range of free medical, dental and vision services Saturday and Sunday. The Health Wagon, the lead sponsor and organizer of the annual event since its inception 17 years ago, estimates that well in excess of $2 million in free services is provided to thousands of patients during the three-day event each summer.

Gates at the fairgrounds open at 6 a.m. each day. Patients are reminded to bring their current medications so medical staff can properly assess each individual case prior to treatment.

