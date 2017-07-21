Wise RAM off to a sizzling start

Still, Tyson said, the hundreds of health professional volunteers, assisted by hundreds more laymen, had things going “as smooth as a baby’s butt.”

Volunteers included Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., helping to register patients, and a visit by Gov. Terry McCauliffe.

Wise RAM will continue to provide a staggering range of free medical, dental and vision services Saturday and Sunday. The Health Wagon, the lead sponsor and organizer of the annual event since its inception 17 years ago, estimates that well in excess of $2 million in free services is provided to thousands of patients during the three-day event each summer.

Gates at the fairgrounds open at 6 a.m. each day. Patients are reminded to bring their current medications so medical staff can properly assess each individual case prior to treatment.