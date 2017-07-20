Wise RAM opens Friday

The nation’s largest all-volunteer event of its kind, Wise County RAM with lead sponsor the Health Wagon features hundreds of health care professionals and hundreds of other volunteer workers to provide a broad array of free medical, dental and vision services.

Services target the uninsured, underinsured and anyone, for whatever reason, who cannot afford medical, dental or vision services.

Free dental services include extractions, cleanings, fillings, denture repairs and denture realignments. Eye care services include exams, glaucoma testing, diabetes retinopathy screenings and free prescription eyeglasses. The event might not be able to make glasses for everyone due to volume, but patients are urged to bring current eyeglass prescriptions (within one year) to avoid the wait for an exam.

All patients must bring all prescription medications to enable health professionals to assess current medical conditions and histories.

Medical services run the gamut including specialist exams, EKGs, diabetes screenings/education/foot care, bone density tests, blood work, cholesterol tests, chest X-rays, PAP smears, mammograms, GYN specialty exams, skin exams/biopsies/surgeries, cancer screenings, ultrasounds and much more.

Gates open at 6 a.m. each of the three days.