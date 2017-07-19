Public, FTC gets final say on Mountain States/Wellmont merger

Tuesday marked the last day proponents and opponents could publicly try to persuade Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner to approve or deny a monumental merger between the region’s two largest health care providers.

And judging by the array of empty seats scattered around Northeast State Community College’s auditorium, many of those arguments had already been made, considering it was the sixth such hearing hosted by the state department that will decide if the merger will be approved.

About 50 people, many affiliated with the Department of Health or local media, gathered inside the assembly hall to hear more than a dozen speakers present their opinions on the proposed merger.

