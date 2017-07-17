Annual Wise County RAM event gets underway Friday

The annual event, staffed by hundreds of health care professionals and hundreds more volunteers, provides a vast array of free medical, dental and vision services to typically well over 2,000 patients each summer. This year’s edition is set for Friday through Sunday, July 21-23.

Services target the uninsured, underinsured and anyone who, for whatever reason, cannot afford to go to a doctor, dentist or eye care specialist. It’s a no questions asked (other than pertinent health and prescription medication information) come as you are event each year where patients are seen on a first come, first serve basis.

Free dental services include cleanings, fillings, extractions, denture repairs and denture realignments. Eye care services include exams, glaucoma testing, diabetes retinopathy screenings and even free prescription glasses.

The event might not be able to make glasses for everyone due to volume, but patients may bring current eyeglass prescriptions (within one year) to avoid the wait for an exam. Also, all patients must bring all prescription medications to enable health professionals to assess current medical conditions and histories.

A broad range of free medical services will be available including specialist exams, EKGs, osteopathic manipulations, diabetes screening/education/foot care, bone density tests, blood work, cholesterol tests, breathing tests, chest X-rays, PAP smears, mammograms, GYN specialty exams, colposcopy, chiropractic services, skin/biopsies/surgeries, cancer screenings, ultrasounds and even substance abuse counseling.

Major sponsors include the Health Wagon, RAM Virginia, Lion’s Club of Virginia, Virginia Dental Association Foundation/Missions of Mercy, Norton Community Hospital/Mountain States Health Alliance, Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity of Virginia, University of Appalachia College of Pharmacy, the Virginia Health Department/Lenowisco Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

Other major sponsors include Mountain View Regional Medical Center, UVa-Wise, WeCAN, the Wise Fair Committee, Mountain Empire Older Citizens, Inc. Transit, Wellmont Lonesome Pine Hospital, Dominion Energy, Kiwanis, town of Wise, Wise County Board of Supervisors, Pepsi and Food City, AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation, Anthem BlueCross & BlueShield Foundation & HealthKeepers, and INTotalHealth-MCO.

For those in need of transportation, contact MEOC at (888) 877-6748 or (276) 523-7433 or Four County Transit at (888) 656-2272 or (276) 963-1486 as soon as possible. For more information, contact the Health Wagon at (276) 328-8850.