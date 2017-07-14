Free Pap, mammogram screenings at NCH

Thanks to a concern for the region's women that resulted in a grant from the College of American Pathologists Foundation and collaboration between Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance, Norton Community Hospital (NCH) will host a free See, Test & Treat starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the NCH Medical Arts Building No. 2 located next to the main hospital facility.

Free mammograms and Pap smears will be available for all who register by calling Wellmont Nurse Connection at 1-877-230-6877. Callers will be assisted through the signup process and provide appointment times.

Breast and cervical exams and Pap screenings will be available to women between the ages of 21 and 65, while mammograms will be provided to women between the ages of 40 and 65. Women who have received a Pap test within the last three years or a mammogram within the last year will not need to repeat those screenings.

The event will also offer lab work and bone density screenings for women who register. Medical professionals will discuss additional medical topics such as nutrition, physical activity, tobacco cessation and diabetes.

Got kids? Bring 'em along if need be. Organizers have taken this into account while planning the event. There will be activities for children while their moms receive their exams and tests. Food City is supporting the event by donating breakfast and lunch for patients, as well as backpacks filled with school supplies for school age children.

During an announcement event Thursday at NCH, Dr. Theresa Emory, a board member of the College of American Pathologists Foundation, said her organization has long "realized women weren't going for screenings" because of their family commitments.

"They are focused on taking care of their families ... and this program allows them to put themselves first for once," she said.

Dr. Sue Prill, a Wellmont Cancer Institute medical oncologist, said early detection is key to successful, and much less drastic, treatment of cancers unique to women. Prill said she would love "to be unemployed" or at least limit her treatment of patients to "minimal intervention" that early detection affords.

NCH Chief Executive Officer Mark Leonard said the hospital is "very excited about this collaboration to provide a community event for the benefit of uninsured or underinsured women."