Differing views

The U.S. Senate health care proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, if you believe the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), has a mixed economic effect.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McDonnell has deferred a vote on the proposal until after July 4.

We asked Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance (MSHA) to give their thoughts about the plan.

MSHA spokeswoman Teresa Hicks, in an email, said: “Mountain States has not taken a position on the bill, and we continue to provide input to our legislative delegation as requested. As the Senate continues to do their work, we will provide input that will hopefully lead to ensuring the proper resources are dedicated to Tennessee and Virginia to support access for anyone who needs health care services.”

Wellmont spokesman Jim Wozniak said in an email: “We thank our legislators for the important work they are pursuing in Washington on this complex issue. As the House and Senate work diligently to create effective healthcare legislation, we are encouraging them to consider implications to our nation's hospitals and physicians, which bear the responsibility for caring for the uninsured. Medicaid is an important health care safety net program for our country. While we support efforts to improve the quality and efficient delivery of health care, we are concerned about any major reduction to the current Medicaid program or any approach that substantially increases the ranks of the uninsured in our region. Such measures create substantial risk for our hospitals and their ability to serve our community, especially those in rural settings.”

Tennessee Hospital Association President Craig Becker used stronger language. He said: “The release of the Congressional Budget Office’s review of the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) of 2017 affirms one of the greatest concerns for hospitals. With a projected loss of coverage for 22 million Americans, the Senate legislation does not reform health care in a way that preserves health coverage.

“Here in Tennessee, uncompensated care provided to the uninsured is a tremendous burden on our hospitals and the CBO score suggests that burden could grow if the BCRA is passed.

“This financial liability on hospitals persists in the face of steep cuts to Medicare provider reimbursement contained in the Affordable Care Act, which are set to remain in place under the proposed legislation. Combined with the long-term funding cuts to Medicaid programs, we fear the BCRA spells doom for health care in Tennessee and for the future of our hospitals, especially those in the rural parts of the state.

“Hospitals always will remain committed to caring for the people and communities of Tennessee, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay, but we must recognize the unsustainable circumstances in which these facilities operate. The BCRA only stands to make the current situation much worse.”

Tennessee U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican and chair of the Senate Health Committee, took a different view.

He said: “The Congressional Budget Office report is helpful information for every senator to consider as we review the draft Senate bill and look at how it will affect our states. I'm encouraged that CBO says premiums would begin to fall under this bill starting in 2020, especially in states that take advantage of the new flexibility available under the bill. It's important to remember that the alternative to this bill is current law that leaves 162,000 Tennesseans who make less than $12,000 a year without aid to buy insurance, and as many as 350,000 Tennesseans in the individual market facing the real possibility of having zero insurance options next year.”

In Virginia, however, Democrat U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine called on Senate Republicans to drop their health care measure.

In a joint release, they said: “The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services announced that the Commonwealth could see a $1.4 billion Medicaid cut over seven years under the Senate Republican health care bill.”