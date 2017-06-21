Health Districts to host drug abuse meetings

The meetings will feature representatives from the National Association of County and City Health Officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local VDH personnel.

Discussions will include a comprehensive community emergency response plan for outbreaks of illness associated with drug use. The plan aims to reduce the risks of further disease transmission and other consequences of injection drug use.

VDH will present a draft community plan to address a potential rapid increase in new infectious hepatitis B or C or HIV.

The Dickenson County meeting will be from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Dickenson Center for Education and Research, 818 Happy Valley Drive in Clintwood. The Wise County session will be from 2-3:30 p.m. in Room D242/243 in Mountain Empire Community College's Dalton-Cantrell Hall.

Immediately following the meetings, REVIVE training will be offered and free naloxone will be dispensed to those who attend the meetings and complete the training. REVIVE is Virginia's Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education Program.

REVIVE training includes how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency, understanding opioids, how overdoses happen, risk factors for overdoses and how to respond to an opioid emergency with the administration of naloxone.

A prescription medication, naloxone is a drug that reverses the effects opioids have on the brain and allows a person to resume breathing after an overdose.

"Naloxone has been used for years by emergency medical technicians and emergency room providers to reverse opioid overdose emergencies," said Dr. Sue Cantrell, director of the Lenowisco Health District and interim director of the Cumberland Plateau Health District.

"Outside of this singular purpose, naloxone has no adverse effect on the body and poses no danger to anyone who accidentally administers it to themselves or someone else."

The meetings are free and open to the public and include information on the current impact of infections related to injection drug use, as well as an opportunity for residents to help develop a response plan.

Pre-registration is preferred so sufficient meeting space and materials are available. Pre-register online at www.swvatownhall.eventbrite.com or by calling Shirley Miller at (276) 328-1916.