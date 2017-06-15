Rogersville BMA OKs one-time $1K payment for EMS coverage at 4th of July Celebration

Last month, HCEMS Assistant Director Paul Lutz presented the BMA with the $1,000 request, and board members asked him to come back to the June meeting to give them a month to think about it.

On Tuesday, Lutz told the BMA that he’d been authorized by his board of directors to reduce the request to $500.

Initially Alderman Bill Henderson made a motion that the Fourth of July Committee absorb that expense. Henderson noted that the city already contributes more than $8,000 to the festival, as well as provides police coverage and assistance from other city departments.

Following a discussion, Henderson’s motion failed for lack of a second.

Lutz said he had addressed the request to the Fourth of July Committee already and didn’t receive a definite answer.

“It’s not like we’re not going to cover it,” Lutz told the board. “We’re just asking for some assistance.”

Alderman Mark DeWitte, who was a member of the Fourth of July Committee for 20 years before stepping down two years ago, noted that the fundraising has become more and more difficult and the committee will already be strapped for cash just to put on the show.

“That event is totally funded by donations that have become harder and harder to get,” DeWitte said. “That (EMS funding) is not something we ever put in our (Fourth of July Committee) budget. It’s tough to come up with that kind of money.”

Tommy Campbell, who is a current Fourth of July Committee member, told the BMA that donations have been very slow this year. He said the committee will be fortunate to pay the bills for this year’s event without the added expense of an EMS contribution.

Alderman Jimmy Bible said he has spoken to members of the public, who told him they believe it is fair for the city to assist with the expense of EMS coverage for the event.

Bible said he was in favor of the $1,000 contribution, and his motion to that effect initially received a vote of 5-1 in favor with Henderson opposed. Henderson later changed his vote to yes.

Mayor Jim Sells noted, however, that this is not a recurring contribution.

“I want to say this to the Fourth of July Committee,” Sells said after the vote. “This is a one-time thing. and I think you need to factor that into your budget from now on.”

In related news, the BMA voted unanimously in favor of a separate request from HCEMS for a total of $1,659 to pay for staff, fuel and supplies for five downtown Rogersville Cruise-In events as well as the three-day Heritage Days festival.