First in the world: Holston Valley angioplasty clears vascular blockage without using stent afterward (VIDEO)

Dr. Chris Metzger Friday morning was back in the operating room at the Cath Lab of the Wellmont Health System facility doing surgery but talked with local reporters about the Thursday procedure. Instead of using a stent, he said, the procedure used a balloon for angioplasty but with a special light to clear a blockage in a patient’s leg and then help it heal. The light activated a medication that targeted the area where the balloon angioplasty occurred.

Metzger, an interventional cardiologist with the Wellmont CVA Heart Institute, said he was honored that the Holston Valley Cardiac Catheterization Lab was chosen to be one of three facilities across the United States to do pilot procedures on 15 patients all told.

He said the balloon angioplasty generally damages the arteries but that the light-activated medicine, which does it job and then exits within an hour, “facilitates the body’s ability to heal itself” during the procedure.

“It helps the body immediately heal itself as we do the angioplasty,” Metzger said. The process is called a biologic scaffolding.

“It went beautifully,” Metzger said, adding that a vascular ultrasound during the procedure showed the tear created by the balloon was healed by the end of the procedure.

Metzger said that using metal stents can present difficulty, especially in the leg and other areas that must flex for movement.

The procedure done Thursday was part of a phase one research trial, which will be followed by a large-scale trial before the procedure becomes commonplace nationwide. That could take a couple of years, but in the meantime, Metzger said, suitable patients at Holston Valley can benefit from the trial.

“It is an honor to be selected. It is a testament to the team we have here,” Metzger said.